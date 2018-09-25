

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan is ordering officials to stop providing support and services to veterans' family members who are incarcerated in a provincial or federal facility.

The order follows outrage over Veterans Affairs Canada covering the cost of PTSD treatment for a Halifax man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer.

A Halifax court heard last month Veterans Affairs was covering the cost for Christopher Garnier's treatment because his father was a veteran who has also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Garnier was convicted in December of murdering 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police officer and dumping her body in a compost bin, and his lawyer had argued his client's mental illness was brought on by the murder.

O'Regan says he is also ordering officials to take a second look whenever services are recommended for a veterans' family member and there are what he described as extenuating circumstances.

At the same time, he says Correctional Services of Canada has responsibility for providing federal inmates with essential health care and reasonable access to mental health care.