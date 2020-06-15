OTTAWA -- The Canadian Armed Forces is expected to share its plan for getting Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a deadly crash off the coast of Greece saw the fleet temporarily grounded.

Military officials have not revealed the cause of crash of the Cyclone known as Stalker 22, which killed six service members April 29 -- the deadliest day for the Armed Forces in more than a decade.

A preliminary flight investigation report released last week said only that the helicopter did not respond as the crew expected before it went down into the Ionian Sea while coming in for a landing on the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton.

The investigation is now focusing on what the military has described as "aircraft systems and human factors."

While the entire Cyclone fleet was grounded after the crash as a precaution, the Armed Forces is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on the lifting of the "operational pause" and resumption of flights.

It remains to be seen whether any are placed on the helicopters after a similar grounding in 2017 saw Cyclone crews forbidden from performing some manoeuvres and operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.