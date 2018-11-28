OTTAWA – "Many questions" remain regarding the departure of Liberal MP Raj Grewal, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amid new questions about the parliamentarian’s time on the Hill.

"Obviously there are many questions about the situation. We wish Mr. Grewal the very best in the healing that he needs to go through," Trudeau told reporters on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting.

Outgoing Liberal MP for Brampton East Raj Grewal announced Thursday that he would be resigning his seat for "personal and medical reasons." It was later revealed that he is seeking treatment for a gambling addiction.

On Tuesday, House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan told MPs that he had yet to receive Grewal's official resignation, meaning he is still a member of Parliament.

Until this fall, the rookie MP had been a member of the House Finance Committee, where he participated in hearings related to a review of Canada's anti-money laundering regime. When asked about this, Trudeau gave the above comment and said he was "not going to make any more comments at this time."

On Friday, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement saying that Grewal was receiving treatment "from a health professional related to a gambling problem," that led him to rack up "significant personal debts.”

Trudeau had said at the time that Grewal stepping down was the right decision.

The PMO said last week that they were not aware of any Peel Regional Police investigation related to Grewal's gambling, but that they are aware the RCMP made inquiries "regarding the circumstances that were the subject of a complaint to the Ethics Commissioner about Mr. Grewal earlier this year."

The ethics commissioner had been looking into Grewal potentially being in a conflict of interest for inviting a business associate to events during the Prime Minister’s trip to India. Commissioner Mario Dion has not yet issued his report or findings on the matter.