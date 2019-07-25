Manitoba premier promises to scrap death taxes if PCs are re-elected
Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks to media during the Western Premiers' conference, in Edmonton on Thursday, June 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:35PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Premier Brian Pallister says there will be no death taxes in Manitoba if his Progressive Conservatives are re-elected in the upcoming provincial election.
Pallister says he would eliminate probate fees and the provincial sales tax on wills -- saving a typical family estate more than $2,600.
The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance, which the former NDP started taxing in 2012.
They have also promised they would remove the PST from haircuts and other salon services costing more than $50.
Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10.