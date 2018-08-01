

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has made major changes to his cabinet at the midway point of his mandate, swapping ministers in Health, Finance and other high-profile portfolios.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being moved to Education.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen is being moved to Health and Scott Fielding moves to Finance from Families.

Heather Stefanson moves to Families from Justice and Cliff Cullen moves to Justice from Crown Services.

One backbencher, Colleen Mayer, has been promoted to cabinet in the Crown Services role, and one minister, Ian Wishart, has been demoted to the backbench.

Pallister says the changes are a "strategic repositioning" as the government tries to reduce the deficit and fix public services before the next election in October 2020.