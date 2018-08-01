Manitoba Premier Pallister remakes his cabinet with major shuffle
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister responds to media after meeting with the Manitoba Islamic Association at the Grand Mosque in Winnipeg, Tuesday, January 31, 2017. (John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:36PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has made major changes to his cabinet at the midway point of his mandate, swapping ministers in Health, Finance and other high-profile portfolios.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being moved to Education.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen is being moved to Health and Scott Fielding moves to Finance from Families.
Heather Stefanson moves to Families from Justice and Cliff Cullen moves to Justice from Crown Services.
One backbencher, Colleen Mayer, has been promoted to cabinet in the Crown Services role, and one minister, Ian Wishart, has been demoted to the backbench.
Pallister says the changes are a "strategic repositioning" as the government tries to reduce the deficit and fix public services before the next election in October 2020.