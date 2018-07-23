OTTAWA – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was arrested following an incident during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill on Monday.

No one was injured and the Parliamentary Protective Service arrested the man, according to a spokesperson for the PPS.

The incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on the lawn of Parliament Hill during the Changing of the Guard parade, according to a Department of National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier.

"Due to the quick reaction of our soldiers, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services, the potential threat was identified and neutralized," Le Bouthillier told CTV News in a statement.

The department's statement classified the incident as "involving a man with a knife."

Though, in a later tweet the PPS downplayed the incident saying that a “small pocket knife was discovered in proximity to the subject following the arrest.”

A source told CTV News' Michel Boyer that the person was acting unusually on the Hill during the ceremony, though he did not attack anyone on the lawn prior to his arrest.

The man was turned over to Ottawa Police, who are investigating the incident, the RCMP said in a statement to CTV News. Ottawa police said in a tweet they have a 24-year-old man in custody, and they have "no further details at this time."

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau told reporters at Ottawa's city hall that the incident was an interaction between the suspect and one of the Ceremonial Guards. He also said that police are investigating the matter to determine whether or not charges will be laid.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been briefed on the incident. “Relieved that no one was injured. Thank you to all Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services members for your prompt response,” Sajjan tweeted.

The ceremonial Changing of the Guard is made up of Canadian Armed Forces regiments from across Canada, and takes place at 10 a.m. daily on the lawn of Parliament Hill over the summer months.