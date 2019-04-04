

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The government has backed down from a procedural move that would have imposed deadlines on almost a dozen bills in the Senate to ensure they pass before Parliament rises in June.

Earlier this week, the Liberal government's representative in the Senate moved to set specific timelines for debates and votes on 11 bills to break up what he described as a legislative logjam.

But Thursday afternoon, Sen. Peter Harder withdrew his motion, saying he had reached a deal that will see legislation passed in a more timely fashion.

"I have withdrawn my proposed programming motion after coming to a collegial understanding with leadership of all parties and groups in the Senate on a way forward for the timely consideration of government legislation," he said. "Out of respect for my colleagues, I will not be releasing details of the agreement at this time."

The Liberals are anxious to finalize a number of bills before the election. The list includes Bill C-69, which would impose new rules for environmental assessments of energy projects, as well as C-71, which aims to tighten rules on gun ownership, including expanded background checks.

Liberals have accused Conservative senators of purposely slowing down legislation already passed by the House of Commons.

The government does have the ability to put time limits on debate, but usually only applies the measure to a single item.

Conservative senators cried foul over Harder's attempt to bundle 11 bills into one omnibus motion, which included deadlines for when voting on each bill had to be concluded.

Sen. Larry Smith, the Conservative leader in the Senate, called the procedural tactic an anti-democratic "time-allocation on steroids" and vowed to use every parliamentary tool available to stop it until Harder backed down.