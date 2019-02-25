

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh jumped into an early lead in his do-or-die bid to win a British Columbia seat in the House of Commons.

With just 40 of 196 polls reporting in Burnaby South, Singh had just over 38 per cent of the vote, compared to 27 per cent for Liberal Richard T. Lee and almost 22 per cent for Conservative Jay Shin.

But Singh's party has lost the Montreal riding that launched the NDP's orange wave that swept Quebec in 2011.

In Outremont, Liberal contender Rachel Bendayan held more than 40 per cent of the vote with more than half of the riding's polls reporting results, with the NDP's Julia Sanchez second at just over 25 per cent.

Outremont was a longtime Liberal stronghold until 2007, when former NDP leader Tom Mulcair scored an upset byelection victory for the NDP, creating a beachhead for the New Democrats that helped them launch their sweep of Quebec.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, easily hung onto the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe.

Conservative candidate Scot Davidson captured just over 50 per cent of the vote with a majority of polls reporting results to Liberal Shaun Tanaka's 30 per cent.

----

Results so far:

Burnaby South (80 of 196 polls reporting)

NDP – Jagmeet Singh (39 per cent)

Liberal – Richard T. Lee (26 per cent)

Conservative – Jay Shin (22 per cent)

People’s Party – Laura-Lynn Thompson (11 per cent)

York-Simcoe (100 of 136 polls reporting)

Conservative - Scot Davidson: 51 per cent

Liberal - Shaun Tanaka: 31 per cent

NDP - Jessa McLean: 7 per cent

Green Party - Mathew Lund: 3 per cent

Outrement (115 of 170 polls reporting)