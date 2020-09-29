OTTAWA -- The federal Liberals are willing to put their minority government on the line over their proposal to implement a series of new COVID-19 benefits for Canadians transitioning off of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The government has announced that they view the looming vote on the government's legislation to bring in the new aid package to be a matter of confidence, meaning if it fails Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government could fall.

That outcome is unlikely given the NDP's pre-stated commitment to back the bill, given they were able to negotiate an equitable CERB transition for those who don't qualify for the new EI program, and expanded sick leave coverage.

This key vote could happen late Tuesday evening, if the government moves to shut down debate on whether or not to fast-track the bill and proceed with an abbreviated debate on it later this afternoon.

"We are in the 2nd wave of #COVID19, but we have a plan. Our bill on sick leave and support to families is at the core of it. We will consider the vote on the legislation as a matter of confidence. Canadians can't wait. We need to move forward. Together," tweeted Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez.

This key confidence vote will be the first opportunity for the opposition parties to declare both whether they support keeping financial aid going to Canadians who need it, while also weighing in on whether or not they support the Liberal minority continuing to govern.

The Conservatives have previously said they wouldn’t stand in the way of Canadians getting their benefits, but would not be backing the Liberal’s throne speech, which will also be a confidence vote, expected to happen in the days ahead.

So far there has only been one formal vote taken under the new hybrid virtual and in-person format, and it took around 50 minutes to complete, due to a slower process and technical issues.