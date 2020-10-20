OTTAWA -- The federal government appears willing to go to the polls over the Conservatives proposing the creation of a new parliamentary committee to probe Liberal controversies including the WE Charity affair.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez has declared that when the motion now being debated in the House of Commons comes up for a vote, the Liberals will consider it a confidence vote. That means, if it passes with the support of all opposition parties, then the government could fall and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could trigger a snap election in the middle of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government considers this motion to be a matter of confidence. The truth is simple: MPs cannot establish a new committee with sweeping powers to investigate what they call the government corruption and assume there is no consequence,” Rodriguez said, calling it “nothing more than a dangerous partisan plan.”

This declaration comes on the heels of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole saying that, while he does not have confidence in the Liberal government, he is not looking to go to the polls.

In an apparent effort to avoid that outcome, O’Toole is looking to make expressly clear in one of two proposed amendments to the motion that, that opposition MPs agreeing to pass this new parliamentary forum to look into alleged Liberal corruption, would not be legitimate grounds for going to the polls.

“Canadians expect the truth. They deserve accountability. That's what this committee will do,” O’Toole told reporters Tuesday morning. “This is about accountability, and not about an election.”

The Conservatives are also proposing to change the name of the proposed committee, taking “anti-corruption” out of the title, instead suggesting to call it the “special committee on allegations of misuse of public funds by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic,” though the Conservatives say the mandate of the committee would stay the same.

Rodriguez said changing the name of the committee does nothing to make the proposal more palatable.

If the motion passes as drafted, the committee would have the power to call Trudeau and other members of cabinet to testify, compel the disclosure of troves of documents, and dig into a handful of Conservative-alleged Liberal scandals and conflicts of interest.

It would also see the committee scheduled to meet within a week, granted “first claim to the priority use of House resources,” and instructed to issue an interim report by February 15, 2021.

On Monday, Rodriguez said that the “blatantly partisan” motion is “designed to paralyze the government,” and take their focus off of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to compromise, the Liberals have suggested the creation of a different special committee, one focused solely on the billions of dollars of federal government’s COVID-19 spending, where it’s possible tangents of these Conservative-alleged scandals could be evaluated, but other committees currently at a standstill over the WE Charity showdown, could be freed up to do other studies.

This Liberal proposal was shot down by the Conservatives.

“Your government must acknowledge that it no longer enjoys a majority in the House of Commons and that it will, accordingly, begin to accept the legitimate and necessary exercise of parliamentary scrutiny without resorting to election threats, obfuscation and misdirection whenever you face the prospect of not getting your own way,” Conservative House Leader Gerard Deltell said in a letter to Rodriguez on Monday night.

While MPs are set to debate the motion throughout the day, it’s possible the final vote on whether to pass it would happen later in the week.

The backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois is needed in order to give the Conservatives the majority of votes needed to pass this proposal in the Liberal minority parliament.

Asked about the prospect of making the vote a confidence matter, NDP MP Charlie Angus told reporters Monday that it would be “completely irresponsible” to call an election right now, not only because of COVID-19, but because as a result Parliament will not be able to reconvene for months.

“I can't see the prime minister being that reckless so our message to the Liberals is just calm down,” Angus said.