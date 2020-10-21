OTTAWA -- The federal Liberal minority is poised to survive a confidence vote this afternoon, avoiding plunging the country into a snap pandemic election, with the backing of Green and potentially NDP MPs.

With just over an hour to go before the key confidence vote is set to take place, the Green Party’s three MPs have confirmed they will vote against the Conservative motion to create a new committee to probe alleged Liberal corruption, backing the Liberals in this key test of their power.

While three votes wouldn’t ordinarily be enough to bank a government’s survival on, in the instance that the NDP abstain from the vote it would be enough to break in the Liberals’ favour over the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois, who are in favour of the new committee.

Because the Liberals have declared the vote to create this committee a matter of confidence, if successful it could have triggered an election.

“Clearly neither of these parties is going to blink, and so you know, we have to be the ones who say what is obvious to everyone, which is that second wave of a pandemic is not the time to be holding an election,” Green Party Leader Annamie Paul told CTVNews.ca.

“We’re not voting for the Liberals, we’re not voting against the Conservatives, we’re voting for the people. This kind of behaviour should not be rewarded,” she said.

While the federal NDP have yet to clearly say they are ready to back the Liberals, they too don’t support prompting a snap election.

“New Democrats will not give prime minister Trudeau the election he's looking for,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said, on the one year anniversary of the last federal election that saw the Liberals reduced to a minority.

Asked explicitly how his caucus of 24 will vote this afternoon, Singh said he is still “looking at options.”

Voting against the motion would be a gesture demonstrating they support the Liberals continuing to govern amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Parliament continuing to function. Singh says he plans to keep various lines of inquiries into the WE Charity and other Liberal spending and conflict of interest matters alive, in existing parliamentary forums.

The Greens are supportive of this, and Paul is now calling on all parties to sit down and iron out an agreeable way that this work can be done while allowing Parliament to function and cabinet ministers to do their jobs.

In minority Parliaments, governments stay in power so long as they maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. That confidence is often tested several times a year with votes on budgets and other monetary matters, but governments can also designate other key votes on important issues as matters of confidence.

All sides have said they don’t want an election right now, given new COVID-19 cases climbing and some parties still trying to drum up funds after the last race ended just 365 days ago.

Defeating the Conservative motion would mean that Trudeau wouldn’t have to make the trip to Rideau Hall to speak with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette about the House of Commons losing confidence in his leadership, and the prospect of campaign tours hitting the road within days, would be off the table.

While the Liberals hold 154 seats, one of them belongs to the House of Commons Speaker who would not vote unless there’s a tie, meaning that if all Liberal MPs are against the motion, they’d have 153 votes. Together, the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois would also have 153 votes in favour of the committee if all took part.

If the NDP’s 24 MPs abstain, the outcome would rest on the votes of the three Green Party MPs and two former-Liberals-turned-Independents: Jody Wilson-Raybould and Marwan Tabbara. Tabbara has confirmed to CTVNews.ca that he will back the Liberals and vote against the motion.

Trudeau has framed this as a decision for the opposition parties to make, whether to back up their statements of non-confidence and force an election or not, though the accusation of partisan brinkmanship has been levelled right back at the Liberals.

In declaring the Conservative proposal one of confidence — brought before the House as an opposition day motion — the Liberals argued that Canadians don’t want the government to be “paralyzed” by partisan opposition probes when they should be seized with responding to the second wave of the pandemic and the parallel economic crisis.

The two biggest opposition parties don’t see it the same way, rather Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s view is that Trudeau is willing to shut down Parliament again and hit the campaign trail, rather than face accountability.

“We are here to hold the government to account, and we will work with the opposition parties, we’ll work with this committee or other outlets. … We will also show that we have a vision that Canada can do much better,” O’Toole said Wednesday ahead of the vote.

Specifically, what the Conservatives want is to create, and MPs will vote on later, is a proposal to create a new super committee with priority over House resources that would be focused on studying Liberal controversies including the WE Charity affair and the alleged of misuse of public funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their view is that this would free up other committees who had been looking into the controversy before Trudeau prorogued Parliament this summer, to refocus on other issues.

As part of their proposal, the opposition-led committee could compel Trudeau and his cabinet to testify for hours more than they already have, and call for the release of thousands more pages of documents than have already been turned over during the months-long controversy stemming from a failed student summer grant program.

In an unsuccessful effort to compromise, the Liberals proposed a separate special committee to evaluate the billions of dollars of federal government COVID-19 spending to support workers, businesses, and the healthcare system, but the committee would be led by a Liberal.

As things stand, there will be two votes: the first would be on a Conservative amendment to their motion stating that MPs agreeing to pass the motion would not be grounds for going to the polls, and to remove “anti-corruption” from the name of the committee. Then there will be the vote on the main question of creating the committee.

Trudeau hasn’t spoken with reporters on Wednesday, though on her way into West Block Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she hoped “common sense” would prevail, otherwise the government won’t be able to advance outstanding legislation including new COVID-19 financial aid for businesses.

The current predicament MPs find themselves in comes after Liberal filibusters to end opposition attempts to revive studies into the WE Charity $912-million grant deal. The committee probes were prompted by accusations of conflicts of interest on the part of Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau due to their close personal ties to the organization, despite assertions the public service suggested WE as the best bet to run the program that never ended up getting off the ground.

The federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is still investigating the matter.

Given the reality of the minority government, Elections Canada has been making preparations in order to be able to run a general election amid the pandemic. If an election is called, Canadians could expect to see physical distancing at polling places where masks and single-use pencils are available, and ramped-up capacity to accept mail-in ballots.