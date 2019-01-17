

VANCOUVER - The woman who dropped out Wednesday as the Liberal candidate in the federal byelection in Burnaby South says she hopes the party will give her a "second chance."

Karen Wang says she "still loves" the Liberals, but she also says the party has not said if it will allow her to rescind her resignation.

Wang stepped down suddenly after being criticized for an online post that singled out the ethnicity of New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, who is also running in the byelection.

The Liberal party has already said Wang's comments are not aligned with its values.

When she announced her decision Wednesday, Wang said she did not want the comments to become a distraction.

Speaking in a phone interview, Wang says she has the "heart and passion" to serve Burnaby South and if the Liberals won't take her back, she would consider running as an Independent.