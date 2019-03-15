

The Canadian Press





NEWCASTLE, N.B. - Kevin Vickers, hailed as a hero for helping to end the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill, is making a leap to politics.

The former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms announced today in Newcastle, N.B., that he is seeking the Liberal leadership in New Brunswick.

Vickers is seeking to replace former premier Brian Gallant, who lost power last fall after the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the tight Sept. 24 provincial election.

Vickers retired this month as Canada's ambassador to Ireland, and has been travelling New Brunswick over the last two weeks.

He has deep roots in the province. His father, Bill, helped establish the Northumberland co-op dairy decades ago.

Vickers had a long career of public service, including 29 years in the RCMP. He also served as aide-de-camp for the lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick. He served as sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons between 2006 and 2015.