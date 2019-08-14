

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Several key players provided evidence or interviews as part of the investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, including CEO Neil Bruce and members of Trudeau’s inner circle.

A report published by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion Wednesday found Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act by seeking to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould in "many ways."

According to the report, Dion requested documents from 13 witnesses related to the investigation and received documentation from one additional witness.

Those that provided written submissions or documents include Bill Morneau, Jody Wilson-Raybould, CEO of SNC-Lavalin Neil Bruce, and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts, who resigned amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Dion conducted interviews with six of those who provided evidence, including Morneau, Wilson-Raybould, and Mathieu Bouchard, senior advisor to the prime minister.

He also requested follow-up information, via sworn affidavit, from Trudeau and three witnesses.

“Mr. Trudeau was given an opportunity to review the transcript of his interview, excerpts of transcripts of interviews from the six witnesses interviewed and the relevant documentary evidence,” reads the report.

The report also revealed that Dion was denied access to pertinent information from nine witnesses during his investigation.

“During this examination, nine witnesses informed our Office that they had information they believed to be relevant, but that could not be disclosed because, according to them, this information would reveal a confidence of the Queen's Privy Council,” Dion wrote in the report.

According to the report, in a letter dated June 13, Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart declined Dion’s request for access to all cabinet confidences related to the investigation.

Dion notes that Trudeau's legal counsel said the decision on whether to expand the waiver was”made by the Privy Council Office without the involvement of the prime minister or his office.”

Here is the complete list of witnesses:

Interviews:

Bill Morneau, minister of finance

Jody Wilson-Raybould, former minister of justice and attorney general

Mathieu Bouchard, senior advisor to the prime minister

Nathalie G. Drouin, deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general

Elder Marques, senior advisor to the prime minister

Michael Wernick, former clerk of the privy council

Written submissions or documents provided: