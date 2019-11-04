OTTAWA – Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is meeting with her two other caucus colleagues on Parliament Hill today.

At 12:30 p.m. EDT May will hold a media availability alongside her fellow Green MPs Paul Manly, and Jenica Atwin.

Manly was first elected to represent Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C. in a 2019 byelection, and Atwin gained her seat in the 2019 election. As the MP-elect for Fredericton, N.B. Atwin is the first Green MP to be elected to represent a riding outside of British Columbia.

In advance of their meeting, May tweeted that it was a “historic day” for her party.

In a press release, the Green Party said that the climate emergency is their caucus’ top priority, but they will also be pressing the prime minister to follow through on his 2015 promise of electoral reform, and be pushing for improvements to health care, affordability for seniors and students, and advancing Indigenous reconciliation.

May entered the 2019 federal election campaign hoping that her experience, the uptick in support for her party — with voters in four provinces electing more Greens to provincial legislatures than ever before — and a renewed focus on climate change as a ballot box issue would result in more Green MPs winning seats.

In the end, that momentum did not translate into big gains, with the surge of the Bloc Quebecois relegating the NDP to fourth-party status and keeping the Greens in fifth, but with one more seat and securing more than a million votes Canada-wide.

Now, the focus is on the potential power the caucus of three could have in the Liberal minority parliament. In her address from Victoria, B.C., on election night May said she was confident that the Greens will be able to have a “really significant” role.

Though, with the Liberals just 13 seats short of a majority Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has options on both sides of the ideological spectrum to garner support to prop his government up.

While the three Green votes could be important to secure, the party is not likely to be in the position of playing kingmaker in the months ahead. The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed that he has scheduled meetings with the leaders of all opposition party leaders to be held in Ottawa next week.

In various interviews with CTV News since the election, May — who has been leader of the party since 2006 — has spoken candidly about the unlikelihood that she’s still be at the helm of the party by the next scheduled federal election in 2023, though with the nature of minority parliaments it’s possible that the next campaign will kick off before then.

She has also recently mused about running for House of Commons Speaker, which would require her to step down as leader.

May has said she wanted to make the decision about her future in lockstep with Atwin and Manly.

An automatic leadership review is scheduled to take place in the spring, the party’s rules state that it has to be held six months after an election in which the leader does not become the prime minister.

“I feel that we’re in a really good spot as Greens and I’d rather go out when we’ve had our best results ever,” May said on CTV’s Power Play on Oct. 31.

“I think a new leader would bring excitement, enthusiasm. A leadership race tends to reinvigorate a party, and I’m not going anywhere, I want to serve in Parliament as the member of Parliament for Saanich-Gulf Islands, so it’s really a question for the party.”

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan