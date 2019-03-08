

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American political effort to support Canada in its fight with China over its detention of Huawei's chief financial officer.

The U.S. Senate foreign relations committee introduced bipartisan legislation this week that commends Canada for its role in arresting Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver to fulfil an American extradition request.

Meng is wanted in the U.S. on fraud related charges in connection with violating sanctions on Iran -- allegations China angrily dismisses as a politically motivated attack.

The joint Republican and Democratic effort recognizes Canada for upholding the rule of law and expresses concern over actions by China in response to the U.S. request.

Freeland says Canada appreciates the U.S. effort and the bipartisan call for China to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were jailed by Beijing authorities following Meng's arrest.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a Beijing news conference earlier today his country would take "all necessary measures" to defend Chinese companies and citizens abroad against "deliberate political suppression."