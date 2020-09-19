TORONTO -- John Turner, Canada’s 17th prime minister, has died at the age of 91, CTV News has learned.

Turner served as a Liberal prime minister from June 30, 1984 to Sept. 17 that same year – the second-shortest tenure in Canadian history.

Turner lost in an election that year to then-Progressive Conservative leader Brian Mulroney.

Turner was first elected to the House of Commons in 1962 and held many high-profile positions in former prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s caucus, including stints as justice and finance minister.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to Twitter to honour Turner, saying “he was a dedicated public servant who devoted decades of his life to making Canada a better place.”

This is a breaking news story, more to come…