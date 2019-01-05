

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell used the same expletive to describe U.S. President Donald Trump as a newly elected Democratic congresswoman who is now under fire for her comments.

Campbell, Canada’s first female prime minister, tweeted just before 10 a.m. on Saturday: “He really IS a mother------!” Campbell attached a video of Trump reiterating his call for a border wall, despite zero support from House Democrats to support the marquee plan.

Campbell’s sharply-worded tweet comes one day after video surfaced of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Detroit, telling supporters at an event on Thursday that Democrats were going to “Impeach the mother------.”

Tlaib’s comments exemplify the thinking of a vocal group of Democrats who believe the House should take immediate steps to impeach the president. The majority of Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, agree that they should wait to see the results of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Pelosi said she didn’t like the language and wouldn’t use it herself, but that she wouldn’t censor her colleagues. Trump called Tlaib’s choice of words “disgraceful” and said she “dishonoured herself.”

Despite some blowback within her own party, Tlaib stood by her comments on Friday, tweeting that she will “always speak truth to power.”

Some Twitter users took issue with the former prime minister’s choice of language – prompting her to respond.

“If you don’t get the reference to the comment by Congresswoman Taib [sic]- can’t help you,” she tweeted.

Campbell’s tweet has since been retweeted more than 500 times.

He really IS a motherf**ker! https://t.co/mPSfKTtfIq — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) January 5, 2019