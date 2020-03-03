OTTAWA -- Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien says that Canada is "more united than ever," despite the divisions exposed amid the cross-Canada rail blockades in solidarity with some Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

Speaking with reporters at an event in Ottawa, Chretien said that Canada is always facing unity struggles but this specific instance is not going to "break the nation." He was in town as part of the University of Ottawa Professional Development Institute and the Canada School of the Public Service's "Prime Ministers Series."

"Canada is stronger than that. We always face the problem and resolve them," he said, amid suggestions from some that Canada is "broken" or that reconciliation is "dead."

"We're more united than ever," he said, comparing the current state of the country to the tensions he faced in his tenure as prime minister, which included overseeing the Quebec Referendum.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for patience when it comes to resolving the ongoing dispute over the development of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Columbia.

While a tentative proposed agreement between the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and the federal and provincial governments was reached over the weekend, and rail service is slowly getting back on track, the matter and the broader questions of Indigenous relations and reconciliation remain far from settled.

"There's always problems to be resolved, and when we face them we think that it is very difficult, we always find a solution. They will find a solution, we have to be patient, and you have to apply the right values and do your best," said Chretien.

The former prime minister also weighed in on some of the pressure that Trudeau has faced amid these protests, saying that Trudeau "has absolutely no authority" to have the police intervene when there is a blockade.

"It is the attorney general of the province who has the authority of the police… Trudeau cannot send [in] police himself," he said, adding that similarly sending in the army would require the request of the premier of that province.