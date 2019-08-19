Pierre Nantel, who has served as an NDP MP since 2011, will be running under the Green Party's banner in the upcoming election.

Nantel made the announcement alongside Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in his Longueuil Que. riding on Monday. He was booted from the NDP caucus on Friday amid reports that he was in talks with another party to join its ranks. In the days since, he has actively been tweeting about climate change and environmental issues.

Shortly after being booted from the NDP, he tweeted in French that his priorities remain the same: Quebec and the climate.

The Green Party has had a banner year in both fundraising and polling, fueling speculation about a strong performance from the party in the fall election. The Greens have been nipping at NDP heels in multiple polls and smashed fundraising records. In the last three months of 2018, the Green Party raised a whopping $1.5 million for an annual intake of $3.1 million. The haul represents the party’s best ever non-election year haul and a historic fourth quarter intake.