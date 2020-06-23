OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has repaid in full the mortgages he held with the state-run Bank of China and has refinanced them with a Canadian bank.

Champagne shared the news during a Tuesday House of Commons health committee meeting.

"Both mortgages have been repaid in full and have been refinanced with a Canadian bank, and the public disclosure will be reflecting so," he said.

"I spoke to the ethics commissioner and we're in the process of filing a new version that will reflect that."

The minister had come under fire after the Globe and Mail reported that he held two mortgages with the state-owned Bank of China in London, which at the time of the report on June 10 were valued at $1.2 million.

