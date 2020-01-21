OTTAWA -- The first steps in the ratification of the new NAFTA will be taken Monday, CTV News has learned.

The process will begin with the tabling of a ways and means motion on Monday, followed by the introduction of the legislation on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at his cabinet retreat in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said on Monday that ratifying NAFTA will be an "absolute priority" when the House returns.

Canada, Mexico and the United states all signed the new NAFTA agreement in mid-December. Mexico was the first to ratify the text just days after the deal was signed. The U.S. followed suit last week.

That means Canada is the last country to ratify the text. The deal can't come into effect until all three parties have ratified it.

It might take some time for Canada to pass its new NAFTA bill. The bill will have to work its way through the House and the Senate, meaning that any potential hiccups on either end could tie up the process.

Still, speaking on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said ratification of the new NAFTA remains a "top priority."

"A top priority for our government will be the debate and the ratification of the new NAFTA. I think that is very important for certainty in the Canadian economy, very important for millions of Canadian workers, of Canadian businesses, of Canadian families and we really look forward to having that conversation and getting the job done," Freeland said.

The House resumes sitting on Jan. 27.

With files from CTV's Rachel Aiello.