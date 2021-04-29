OTTAWA -- The federal government announced Thursday an independent review into harassment and sexual misconduct within the Canadian Armed Forces led by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Arbour’s responsibility as head of the Independent External Comprehensive Review will include providing recommendations about what an external reporting system should look like, and examine the existing policies, procedures, and practices to make the system more responsive for victims.

“Over the coming months, we expect Madame Arbour to provide concrete recommendations on how the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence can address systemic misconduct they face, as well as offer recommended steps for implementing the necessary changes,” said Sajjan.

Sajjan also announced the creation of the Chief Professional Conduct and Culture, led by Lt.-Gov. Jennie Carignan, which will function as an internal organization coordinating between branches to establish culture change.

The group will immediately close out Operation Honour – the 2015 campaign instituted by former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance to prevent misconduct in the military – “understanding what did not work and why, and leveraging the valuable research that came from it,” take steps to implement Bill C-65, and support amendments to the National Defence Act, including the Declaration of Victims’ Rights.

In the long-term, the organization will synchronize efforts to combat misconduct, improve reporting mechanisms, give greater agency to victims, and bolster tracking mechanisms at the time a victim reports.

The defence minister apologized to all those who have faced misconduct while in uniform and didn’t receive the necessary support.

“We know we must transform the Defence Team culture to one of dignity and respect and we need to put in place an external reporting system, outside of the Chain of Command, to begin rebuilding confidence,” he said.

An independent reporting framework has long been recommended by witnesses at both the House of Commons’ national defence committee and the status of women committee studying the issue of sexual misconduct in the Forces, after allegations against Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald came to light earlier this year.

Current and former members, experts, and survivor advocates have all stated that victims are not only confused by the current avenues to report but often when they do report, their complaint isn’t advanced, namely if the alleged perpetrator is in the chain of command.