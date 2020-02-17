OTTAWA -- The federal government has filed a motion to request a four-month extension to respond to a court ruling that struck down sections of the federal assisted dying law.

In September the Quebec Superior Court ruled that sections of the federal and Quebec laws on medically-assisted dying were invalid, finding that they were unconstitutional because they were too restrictive.

The court specifically took issue with the Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" in order for a person to be eligible for assisted death. This gave the federal and provincial governments six months to review the ruling and revise their laws, with the court’s ruling set to come into effect on March 12, 2020, unless an extension was granted.

In a joint statement, Justice Minister David Lametti and Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that following consultations that hundreds of thousands of Canadians participated in, the government intends to "introduce new medical assistance in dying legislation in the near future," and the extension would "give Parliament time to consider and enact proposed amendments."

“We remain committed to responding to the Court’s ruling as quickly as possible," the statement said.

More to come.