CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Federal judge calls for review of CSIS over latest failure on warrants
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:35AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:39AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A federal judge says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to disclose its reliance on information that was likely collected illegally when seeking warrants to probe extremism.
The judge is calling for a comprehensive external review of CSIS, which he says seems to have a cavalier attitude to the rule of law.
More to come...
RELATED IMAGES