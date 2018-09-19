

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is speeding up the timelines for the removal of rupture-prone tank cars from Canadian railroads.

Ottawa has taken steps to phase out certain types of tank cars following the deadly train derailment and explosions in Lac-Megantic, Que., that killed 47 people in 2013.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced new timelines today that will now see CPC-1232 tank cars that carry crude oil phased out by Nov. 1 -- which is 17 months earlier than the previous deadline.

He says remaining DOT-111 tankers and CPC-1232 tank cars that transport highly volatile flammable liquids will be removed by Jan. 1 -- more than six years sooner than an earlier target date.

Federation of Canadian Municipalities president Vicki-May Hamm and Railway Association of Canada CEO Marc Brazeau welcomed the accelerated timelines, saying in separate statements that the cars' removal will lower the safety risks for many communities.

DOT-111s carrying volatile crude oil exploded in the Lac-Megantic disaster and the tanker models were completely removed from crude service two years ago.