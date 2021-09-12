OTTAWA -- The three main federal party leaders are fanned out across the country today.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Que., where he's due to make an announcement this morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the west, making an announcement in Vancouver.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed schedule, with four campaign stops in three northern Ontario cities.

He starts the day with a couple of stops in Sudbury, Ont., before heading to Thunder Bay, Ont., for a meet-and-greet.

He'll end the day in Sioux Lookout, in northwestern Ontario, where he'll participate in a Facebook Live event with residents of Nunavut.