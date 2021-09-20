Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 9:00AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 20, 2021 9:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party.
Here’s when the polls will close across the country, by time zone.
- Newfoundland time: 8:30 p.m. -- polls have closed
- Atlantic time: 8:30 p.m.-- polls have closed
- Eastern time: 9:30 p.m.
- Central time: 8:30 p.m.
- Mountain time: 7:30 p.m.
- Pacific time: 7 p.m.
