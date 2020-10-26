OTTAWA -- The House of Commons ethics committee has voted against a motion to obtain all records related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s speaking engagements since Oct. 14, 2008, when the prime minister became an elected official.

The Conservative-backed motion, introduced by MP Michael Barrett, would have required Speakers’ Spotlight, the agency that coordinated speaking opportunities between Trudeau and his family and WE Charity, to hand over all materials showing "an indication of the fee provided, any expenses that were reimbursed and the name of the company, organization, person or entity booking it."

An earlier iteration of the motion introduced in July was passed with the support of the Conservatives, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois members, but the documents were never provided to committee due to the prorogation of Parliament.

The five Liberal and one Bloc Quebecois MPs on the ethics committee voted against the new motion on Monday, overruling the four Conservative MPs and one NDP MP that voted in favour of it.

The motion was amended a number of times, first to remove the prime minister’s brother and mother from the list, then to provide more time for the organization to retrieve the documents, and finally to ensure the documents were kept private once released.

This comes after last week’s confidence vote on a Conservative motion to create a special committee to investigate alleged Liberal corruption, including the contract with WE Charity to administer the now defunct Canada Student Service Grant.

The opposition day motion was defeated with the support of the Liberals, NDP, Green Party, and Independents.

More to come…