OTTAWA – Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion is going to be taking a "prolonged" absence from his role as the government’s conflict of interest watchdog, due to "medical reasons."

"Despite these exceptional circumstances, the work of the office will continue," his office said in a statement. "The Office also continues to gather information for any ongoing investigations."

Dion had recently undertaken a probe into whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics laws in relation to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy.

His office said he will resume his duties "as soon as he is able to do so."

