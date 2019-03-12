Ethics commissioner Mario Dion stepping away from office for medical reasons
In this file image, Canada’s new ethics watchdog, Mario Dion, is seen at the Commons estimates committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday December 13, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:18PM EDT
OTTAWA – Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion is going to be taking a "prolonged" absence from his role as the government’s conflict of interest watchdog, due to "medical reasons."
"Despite these exceptional circumstances, the work of the office will continue," his office said in a statement. "The Office also continues to gather information for any ongoing investigations."
Dion had recently undertaken a probe into whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics laws in relation to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy.
His office said he will resume his duties "as soon as he is able to do so."
