Dominic LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence: ethics commissioner
Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Dominic LeBlanc speaks during an announcement at the Sea Island Canadian Coast Guard Base, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday February 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:12AM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal ethics commissioner says cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc was in a conflict of interest when he approved an Arctic surf clam licence to a company that employed a family member.
The Liberal government cancelled the licence and restarted the process, but gave no reason for the decision.
LeBlanc was shuffled out of his fisheries portfolio over the summer.
