OTTAWA -- Canada’s top cybersecurity agency has named China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea’s state-sponsored cyber activity as posing the “greatest strategic threats” to Canada’s critical infrastructure, intellectual property, and political events like elections.

In its 2020 National Cyber Threat Assessment, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security within the Communications Security Establishment warns that state-sponsored cyber activity is the most sophisticated and actors are “very likely” attempting to develop capabilities to disrupt critical systems; will “almost certainly” continue conducting commercial espionage against Canadian governments, businesses, and organizations; and are keeping up ongoing online foreign influence campaigns aimed at altering discourse around current events to divide Canadians.

“The most sophisticated capabilities belong to state sponsored cyber threat actors who are motivated by economic, ideological, and geopolitical goals. Their activities include cyber espionage, intellectual property theft, online influence operations, and disruptive cyber attacks,” states the report.

“We assess that almost certainly the state-sponsored programs of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea pose the greatest state-sponsored cyber threats to Canadian individuals and organizations. However, many other states are rapidly developing their own cyber programs, benefiting from various legal and illegal markets to purchase cyber products and services,” it continues.

“The key findings of this report from the Cyber Centre are a timely reminder not to let our guard down,” said National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in the foreword of the report.

“Foreign state-sponsored cyber programs are probing our critical infrastructure for vulnerabilities. Foreign efforts to influence public discourse through social media have become the ‘new normal.’ More than that, the internet is at a crossroads, with countries like China and Russia pushing to change the way it is governed, to turn it into a tool for censorship, surveillance, and state control,” Sajjan wrote.

The report is an update to the 2018 version, and offers forecasts on the threat environment through to 2022. The agency cautions that the threat assessment does not include an exhaustive list of activity, but is based on classified and unclassified sources available up to Oct. 20.

“When we call actors out, and specifically into sectors, we see the sector respond quite rapidly to the threat,” said Scott Jones, the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, during a teleconference discussing the new report. He cited the decision the agency took in July to allege alongside the United Kingdom that Russia tried to steal information and intellectual property from researchers working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

One specific area the report delves into is the threat to Canada’s electricity grid. While the report says this remains “very unlikely,” it could cause major damage and interruptions to wide swaths of the country.

In addition to digging into the foreign state actor threat, the report highlights the uptick in online threats to Canadians and national institutions posed by fraudsters and other bad actors, in the face of the COVID-19 that are preying on the fears and anxieties that many people are experiencing during the pandemic, as well as the heightened use of online tools to work from home and stay connected others.

The CSE stated that cybercrime remains the greatest direct threat to Canadians and Canadian organizations, many of which are not doing enough to protect their passwords, software, and increasing cadre of digital devices from hacks or other attacks.

“Cybersecurity is a team sport, and as any hockey coach will tell you, to mount an effective defence you need to know what you’re up against,” Jones said.