

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- The British Columbia government has introduced laws banning corporations and unions from donating to campaigns to recall members of the legislature.

Attorney General David Eby says the legislation will ensure the influence of big money is removed from those in favour of and opposed to a recall.

The new laws will limit individual contributions to $1,200 per year to recall members of the legislature.

They will also create a spending limit of $5,000 for third-party advertisers during a recall petition period.

Under the current legislation, there are no restrictions on who may contribute to recall proponents or how much they may contribute.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver welcomed the legislation, saying recall campaigns should be about making politicians accountable to their constituents, not making them subject to "big money-funded hit jobs."