

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian Forces social-media team might have been flying high over the federal government's plans to buy second-hand fighter jets from Australia, but an errant photo has brought it crashing back to earth.

The photo in question was posted to the military's Facebook page Tuesday after the Liberals confirmed they were buying the Australian jets instead of new Super Hornets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Co.

The photo does show three Royal Australian Air Force jets flying in formation, but they aren't the 30-year-old F-18s that Canada is planning to buy to temporarily boost its own CF-18 fighter fleet.

Instead, the picture depicts the very planes the Liberal said they weren't buying: Super Hornets, which Australia bought from Boeing in 2010 and will continue to operate for the foreseeable future.

The error was spotted by several eagle-eyed observers on social media and has prompted everything from chuckles to concerns the government doesn't know the difference between the two planes.

A National Defence spokesman said the department posted the photo in haste following Tuesday's announcement, and regrets the error.