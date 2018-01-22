

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is hopeful it will reach an agreement Tuesday on a revamped Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Canadian Press has learned Ottawa believes the deal can be struck even though the government would still like to see more progress Tuesday on autos and culture.

A government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dispatched the well-connected Vancouver Economic Commission chief executive Ian McKay as his personal envoy at this week's negotiations in Japan.

The negotiations underway in Tokyo are the first high-level talks since the leaders of the TPP countries met in November on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, where Canada resisted signing on.

The official says for months Trudeau has been bringing up the Asia-Pacific trade pact every time he's had conversations with leaders from the other partner countries.

The 11 remaining TPP countries started working to salvage the deal after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew last year.