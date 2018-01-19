

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - As the North American Free Trade Agreement hangs in the balance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit three major American cities next month to stress deeper economic collaboration between the two countries.

Trudeau, who is bound for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next week, will visit Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago from February 7 to 10.

In the Los Angeles area, Trudeau is to give a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley to reinforce how connected the two economies are.

He'll meet with business leaders and entrepreneurs in San Francisco and will deliver a speech at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

The sixth round of NAFTA talks opens Sunday in Montreal, and Trudeau's trip will come one month before a follow-up round is expected to take place.

Trudeau has made multiple visits to the U.S. and has dispatched cabinet ministers throughout the country to press the merits of preserving free trade in the face of periodic threats by President Donald Trump to withdraw from NAFTA.