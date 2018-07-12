HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. -- The NunatuKavut community in southern Labrador is entering into talks with the Canadian government to negotiate an agreement on Indigenous rights and self determination, as Ottawa moves to formally recognize the Inuit group.

Todd Russell, president of the NunatuKavut Community Council, and Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, announced the start of formal talks today from Happy Valley-Goose Bay in central Labrador.

The NunatuKavut Community Council represents about 6,000 Inuit in southern Labrador.

It has been trying to negotiate a land claim with Ottawa for decades.

The ongoing discussions will address questions of governance and NunatuKavut's land and resource interests in Labrador.