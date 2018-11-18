

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he has not been asked by the United Nations to extend Canada’s peacekeeping mission in Mali, which is set to end in July.

Despite reports that Canada is resisting a behind-the-scenes UN request to extend the Mali deployment, Sajjan told CTV Question Period host Evan Solomon that while he keeps in regular contact with the UN Secretary General, he has yet to be asked to extend the mission in the war-torn West African country.

“I have not been asked by the United Nations,” Sajjan said.

Canadians began arriving in Mali in June. The year-long deployment includes: two Chinook helicopters to provide transport and logistics; four Griffon helicopters to offer escort and protection services; and, approximately 250 military personnel; and 20 civilian police officers to support the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.

There, Canada has been conducting emergency medical evacuations, the frequency of which is expected to increase as the dry season sets in, as that makes roads more passable and easier for insurgents to carry out attacks.

The defence minister said that, as promised, Canada will fulfil its year-long commitment, but then it’s been working with the UN to see a new nation, expected to be Romania, step up and take over.

The Canadian Press has reported that the Romanians are not expected to arrive until October or November, leaving a months-long gap in capacity that the UN will have to fill.

“We have stepped up for the year, the United Nations have contingencies in place for things like this,” Sajjan said. “I know that the United Nations is working hard to do this and it’s important for us to get into this rotation because that’s exactly what the United Nations was looking for.”

Asked if he would consider extending the mission if the UN asked, Sajjan said “right now there is actually not a need,” and that he has not heard any concern from the UN over Canada’s current commitment.

The mission has been seen as part of the federal Liberals making good on their promise to ramp up Canada’s contributions to UN missions, and marks one of the country’s first major peacekeeping operations on the continent since Canadians donned blue helmets in Rwanda and Somalia more than two decades ago.