OTTAWA -- The federal government is holding consultations on a long list of potential tariffs Canada is looking to level against aluminum-based American goods in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 10-per-cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned Trump’s move during a press conference on Friday, calling it "absurd," while unveiling a draft list of 68 products that could soon have a new tax applied, worth $3.6 billion.

"In response to these unwarranted tariffs, Canada will respond swiftly and strongly in defence of our workers. We will impose dollar for dollar countermeasures in a balanced and perfectly reciprocal retaliation. We will not escalate and we will not back down," she said speaking in Toronto.

Freeland noted that the government is looking for input from Canadians over the next 30 days to finalize the list of products.

"The prime minister has decided to launch consultations on a broad and extensive list of aluminum containing products. We invite Canadians and Canadian businesses to participate in these consultations," she said.

Here’s among what’s on the list: