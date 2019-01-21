

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- A report by Speaker Darryl Plecas into allegations that set off an RCMP investigation against two top officials at British Columbia's legislature will be released today.

An all-party legislature committee overseeing management and financial issues at the legislature voted unanimously to make the 76-page report public.

Plecas provided the report to committee members earlier today, who decided to release its contents after meeting behind closed doors.

The Speaker says the report outlines his concerns about unspecified allegations and prompted the suspensions of sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the legislature Craig James in November, pending a criminal investigation.

The committee also voted to launch an audit of legislature financial issues, conduct a workplace review and submit that report to an auditor from outside of B.C.

The committee also voted to ask the house leaders of the three parities in the legislature to consider the allegations in the report and ask Lenz and James to respond to the report by Feb. 1.

