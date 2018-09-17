OTTAWA – U.S. President Donald Trump is yet again using his Twitter account to trumpet the benefits of tariffs, as MPs return to Ottawa poised to debate diversifying trade with NAFTA uncertainty looming.

"Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable," Trump tweeted.

"If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be 'Tariffed!'" he continued. In other tweets Trump said that American businesses are doing well, and that the steel industry in the U.S. "has been given new life."

Canada is one of the countries hit by Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiating tactic. In June the U.S. administration levied tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and Canada hit back a month later with dollar-for-dollar countermeasures on U.S. steel, aluminum, and other goods.

In the first two months of the retaliatory measures being in place, Canada has collected nearly $300 million on American imports.

Meanwhile, NAFTA negotiations have continued with recent high-level talks between Canadian and U.S. negotiators having many optimistic an agreement could be near; despite a few key sticking points remaining that Canadian officials are reluctant to concede on. The recent pressure comes from a fast-approaching end of September deadline for Canada to come aboard the agreed upon deal the U.S. and Mexico made this summer before the text is delivered to congress.

MPs file back in to the House of Commons Monday morning, kicking off the fall sitting of Parliament with a debate on implementing Bill C-79, which implements the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The debate is the first opportunity in months for MPs to speak to the current state of trade in Canada, and it's likely the NAFTA question mark will play in to peoples' remarks.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen offered up renewed criticism over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the trade file, saying he has managed to “tick” other key trading partners off over his tenure and criticized his approach to the renegotiations.

“We certainly wouldn’t have gone in and started to lecture on things like gender rights and the environment,” Bergen told reporters in the House of Commons foyer Monday morning, citing the federal government’s desire to see “progressive” chapters added to an updated NAFTA. It’s unclear where those proposed additions stand at this point in the talks.

Putting the CPTPP debate at the top of the agenda on the first day back also speaks to a theme the government gave new prominence over the summer: diversifying Canadian markets.

As part of a mid-July cabinet shuffle, Trudeau re-named two ministries to have more of a focus international trade: Jim Carr became the minister of international trade diversification, and Mary Ng was named minister of small business and export promotion.

The Liberals and Official Opposition Conservatives are both keen to see Bill C-79 pass at all stages as soon as possible, but the NDP, citing concerns over issues like supply management and the auto sector in the CPTPP deal, will be resisting that idea and calling for more time to debate.

“We all know TPP was negotiated in secret by Harper Conservatives and it’s clear that the TPP is an unfair trade deal,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons foyer Monday morning.

Singh said trade file will be top of mind for the caucus this sitting, saying they will raise the concerns of workers who are “afraid” of what new trade deals will mean for them.

In an emailed statement Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also registered her concerns with Bill C-79 passing, saying that the CPTPP will give multinational corporations the ability to evade environmental regulations.