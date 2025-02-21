ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Randy Boissonnault's former company ineligible for government contracts for 5 years

Published

Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault rises during Question Period, Monday, November 18, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.