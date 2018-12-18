

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government will send an additional $1.6 billion to Alberta in an attempt to help the province recover from an oil glut.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr were in Edmonton Tuesday morning to announce the funding.

Most of the money is expected to go toward job support.

Alberta’s energy sector has been struggling in recent months, with a backlog of oil sitting in warehouses. Alberta oil is being sold to the U.S., its only market, at significantly lower prices than oil from other jurisdictions.

The province has estimated that it is losing $80 million per day due to the backlog. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s government has announced a mandatory production cut to take effect Jan. 1, 2019, as well as the purchase of 7,000 rail cars to transport oil.

Some politicians have urged the federal government to resurrect plans for the Energy East pipeline, which would move Alberta oil through Quebec and into New Brunswick. Quebec Premier Francois Legault opposes the proposal, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CTV’s Question Period Sunday that he had no plans to revive Energy East.

