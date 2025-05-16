ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Rotary Club of North Bay sponsors Capitol Centre’s free education series

By Dan Bertrand

Published

The Rotary Club of North Bay is sponsoring the Capitol Centre’s Education Series for the 2025-26 season, ensuring free access for students through a $35,000 contribution covering artist fees and programming costs. The cheque was presented at a media conference at WKP Kennedy Gallery on May 15, 2025. (Supplied/Capitol Centre)