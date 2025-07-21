ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

‘New kind of frontier’: Shareholder proposals on AI becoming increasingly widespread

By The Canadian Press

Published

A gamer's hand rests on an illuminated keyboard Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, at the Penny Arcade Expo, a fan-centric celebration of gaming in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.