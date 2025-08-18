ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Flight attendants in Montreal protest back-to-work order

By Christine Long

Updated

Published

Air Canada flight attendants and members from other unions held a protest in front of the airline’s Montreal headquarters on Sunday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.