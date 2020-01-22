TORONTO -- With street names such as “Thin Mints,” “Peanut Butter Patties,” and “S’mores,” Wisconsin police are warning residents of a “highly addictive substance” arriving in their neighbourboods.

“This operation is run primarily by young girls who get you in with a good cause story and soon you’re hooked,” the Kenosha Police Department wrote in a Facebook post last week.

The tongue-in-cheek post was, of course, referring to the start of Girl Scout cookies season, which kicked off on Jan. 17 in the Midwestern state.

In conclusion, the police department offered advice to residents on what they should do if they come across the delicious treats.

“If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department,” the post read.

“Officers will be happy to assist with proper disposal.”

The cautionary message was met with primarily positive responses with commenters praising the department for its sense of humour and lamenting the cookie’s addictive taste.

As of Wednesday morning, the post had already been shared more than 8,000 times.