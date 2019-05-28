

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV News Toronto





An Ontario police officer rescued a gaggle of tiny goslings wandering on the side of a busy highway north of Toronto after their parents were killed.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of their officers was responding to a vehicle collision when he noticed the goslings on the northbound side of Hwy. 400 on Monday morning.

“What a day,” Schmidt exclaimed during a video he recorded from the scene. “He rescued a family of goslings.”

Schmidt then turned the camera on the six fluffy goslings being kept in a cardboard box in the backseat of a police cruiser.

“You can hear them squeaking away here,” Schmidt said. “Normally we have our cruisers all locked up here for bad guys, but today this is what we have.”

A couple of the small birds attempted to fly out of their makeshift accommodation as Schmidt filmed the video.

“Ah, they want to get out. They’re a little lost and confused here right now,” he said. “These guys are going to be flying really soon.”

Schmidt said the goslings’ parents had been struck and killed by vehicles on the highway before the officer arrived. He said the little birds would be taken to a “place of safety” where they will be cared for until they’re “hopefully” taken in by another family of geese.

“You never know what a day in the life of an OPP officer is, especially here in Toronto. You think it’s all looking for speeders and car crashes and drivers who aren’t doing what they should be, but every once in a while you get to see a little sunshine, a little joy here,” he said.