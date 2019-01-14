Wild goose chase: bird spending winter at Winnipeg car wash evades capture
A Canada Goose has taken up residence outside a Winnipeg gas station car wash Monday, January 14, 2019. The goose should have flown south to enjoy warmer weather but residents are feeding it, and it has gone viral on social media. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 2:57PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 3:39PM EST
WINNIPEG -- A wildlife group in Winnipeg isn't giving up on a real-life wild goose chase.
Staff and volunteers with the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre have been trying for weeks to catch a Canada goose that has made a car wash its home for the winter.
Animal care co-ordinator Tiffany Lui says she suspects the bird has an injured wing and was unable to fly south with its feathered friends.
Workers have tried using nets and bed sheets to catch the animal but it has just enough strength to fly above their heads and out of reach.
Lui says the goose is getting water from puddles left by vehicles exiting the car wash and people who have heard about the bird have also left it food.
She says if the bird is captured, it will be cared for at the centre with four other geese, four ducks and two pelicans that also didn't make it south.
