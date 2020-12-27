TORONTO -- A Kentucky man dressed like cousin Eddie from the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was recorded using a flamethrower to melt snow from his icy driveway on Christmas morning.

The footage, obtained by Reuters, shows Timothy Browning wearing a white bathrobe, socks, slippers and a helmet while wielding a flamethrower in front of his home in Ashland, Ky.

In the video, Browning chugs a beer before throwing the can on the ground and pointing flames towards the icy driveway.

"I thought it'd be funny for a video and wanted to clear off the under layer of ice on the driveway," Browning told Reuters by Facebook message.

One of Browning’s neighbours, Jordan Podunavac, told Storyful that he started recording the video when he noticed Browning using the unconventional technique to clear his driveway.

“Some people use a shovel, others use a flamethrower!” Podunavac wrote in a social media post.

In the “National Lampoon” film, Randy Quaid plays the jovial cousin Eddie, who in one scene is filmed emptying the family’s septic tank into a public sewer on Christmas morning wearing nothing but a white robe and furry hat.